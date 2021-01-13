Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Food Distribution & Convenience Stores

Just Eat Takeaway's Q4 orders jumped 57% amid global lockdowns

By Reuters Staff

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday said it had received 57% more orders in the fourth quarter than a year earlier, as a surge in online orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

The company said it expects revenues to have jumped more than 50% in the whole of 2020, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 10%.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

