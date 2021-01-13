UPDATE 1-Just Eat Takeaway's quarterly orders surge 57% on lockdown boost

(Adds details on results and sales)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said on Wednesday it had received 57% more orders in the fourth quarter than a year earlier, as strict social distancing rules and work-from-home trends continued to boost online orders.

Order growth accelerated from a 46% jump in the third quarter, as countries across Europe went back into lockdown due to swelling numbers of coronavirus infections.

Takeaway’s orders were up 56% in Germany and 58% in the United Kingdom. Restaurants in the Netherlands delivered 39% more meals through the company’s platform.

The company said it expects revenue to have jumped more than 50% in the whole of 2020, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 10%.

The figures were presented on a pro-forma basis, to reflect Takeaway’s $7.8 billion takeover of Britain’s Just Eat that closed in April 2020.

Just Eat Takeaway will publish its annual results on March 10. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)