Takeaway, Uber CEOs exchange barbs after Uber Eats says it will enter German market

FILE PHOTO: A Just Eat delivery man stands in front of a closed restaurant on sale in Nice amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The chief executive of Europe’s largest restaurant order and delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com sparred with the CEO of Uber on Twitter on Wednesday after the U.S. company said Uber Eats would launch in Germany, one of Takeaway’s biggest markets.

“Interesting way of trying to depress our share price,” Jitse Groen said on Twitter, addressing Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi by his handle.

Khosrowshahi replied, “Advice: pay a little less attention to your short term stock price and more attention to your Tech and Ops.”

Groen shot back that his rival should “start paying taxes (and) minimum wage ... before giving a founder advice on how he should run his business.”

Takeaway shares closed down 2.9% at 89.54 euros following the Uber Eats news.

Contacted by Reuters, Uber had no immediate comment. A spokesman for Takeaway confirmed Groen’s tweets were authentic.

Last week, Takeaway reported a 79% increase in first-quarter orders, citing strength in Britain, where it competes with Uber Eats and Deliveroo.