Just Energy Group says to evaluate strategic alternatives

June 6 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc said on Thursday it was undertaking a strategic review to evaluate its options after several firms expressed an interest for a potential deal.

The utility’s U.S.-listed shares rose 5% in premarket trading.

The company’s board has appointed a panel to look into the review and said there was no definitive timeline for its completion, Just Energy said in a statement.

The panel, comprising of all the independent directors, will be assisted by Guggenheim Partners LLC and National Bank Financial Inc. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)