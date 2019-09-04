Financials
September 4, 2019 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurer Just Group posts 27% drop in H1 operating profit, pays no dividend

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British specialist pension provider Just Group posted a 27% fall in first-half underlying operating profit to 114 million pounds ($139.96 million) due to a drop in new business profit, it said on Wednesday.

Just Group, which specialises in annuities for people with a reduced life expectancy, has suffered from new rules from Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority requiring more capital behind lifetime mortgages, one of its key products.

Just Group, which did not pay a dividend last year, said it did not intend to pay an interim dividend.

$1 = 0.8145 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below