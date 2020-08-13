Just Group profit inches up, sees sales pick-up in second half

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Insurer Just Group posted higher first-half earnings on Thursday as strong in-force profit cushioned a slump in new business profit, and it forecast sales to be significantly higher in the second half.

In-force earnings are generated from the back book of annuities as capital is released over time, while new business profit is the income from new sales.

Underlying operating profit edge up to 117 million pounds ($152.98 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 114 million pounds a year earlier.

Just Group, which specialises in annuities for people with a reduced life expectancy, said Solvency II capital coverage ratio has improved to 145% from 141% at the end of 2019.