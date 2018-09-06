UPDATE 2-Just Group delays dividend on mortgage rule risks

* Considering options for business to protect from capital hit

* Reviewing options to reinsure part of its book

* Company says has option to issue equity (Adds consensus estimates, shares, debt)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British pensions provider Just Group Plc beat expectations with an 85 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Thursday but said it was delaying paying a dividend due to the threat to its finances from proposed changes around lifetime mortgages.

Shares in Just Group, which has flagged the possibility of changes to its capital position, were up 3.3 percent at 90 pence in early trade, taking it to the top of the FTSE Midcap Index .

Rules put out for consultation in July by Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority would require Just and its rivals to set aside more capital to protect against the risks posed by mortgages, chiefly that house prices could fall.

Just said in Thursday’s half-yearly report it would defer dividends until it had more clarity on its position under the proposed rules.

The pensions provider said it had adjusted the terms of its retirement income products and lifetime mortgages to protect against any impact on new business.

“The board has, however, been prudently considering a range of options for the business in case the consultation has a detrimental impact on the group’s regulatory capital position,” the firm said in a statement.

The company was reviewing a number of options to reinsure a part of its book, which could reduce the capital needed by it, and there had been good interest from a “range of counterparties”, it said.

Just reported a solvency coverage ratio of 150 percent for the first half, higher than the 139 percent at the end of 2017.

A ratio of 100 percent means insurers have set aside enough capital under the solvency rules to cover underwriting and other risks, but analysts prefer to see a buffer of at least 130 percent for life insurers.

Just also said it had the flexibility to issue further Tier 2 debt or Restricted Tier 1 debt.

“The Board will consider the optimal capital mix and would only issue equity to the extent it is considered necessary,” the company said.

Analysts have said that Just could need to raise additional regulatory capital and the company’s stock has plunged almost 30 percent since the day before its capital position warning in July.

The company said adjusted operating profit rose to 124.4 million pounds ($160.5 million), for the six months ended June 30, from 67.2 million pounds a year earlier, helped by demand for its retirement products as companies look to offload pension liabilities.

Analysts had expected profit of 109 million pounds according to company supplied consensus estimates.

Just said it expected moderated volume in the second half and higher margins than previously expected. ($1 = 0.7751 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Patrick Graham/Keith Weir)