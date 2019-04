LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Just Group said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Rodney Cook would step down with immediate effect to plan his retirement.

Cook will remain with the company until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition process, it said in a statement.

David Richardson, currently group deputy chief executive officer and interim group chief financial officer, will assume the role of interim group chief executive officer, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)