Oct 1 (Reuters) - British pensions provider Just Group said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Simon Thomas would step down at the end of the month, after 12 years in the post.

David Richardson, currently the deputy chief executive officer of Just Group’s UK corporate business, will be appointed as interim chief financial officer, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)