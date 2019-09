MOVES-Just Group names David Richardson as group CEO

Sept 19 (Reuters) - British specialist pension provider Just Group Plc on Thursday appointed interim group chief executive officer David Richardson for the role, effective immediately.

Richardson has been serving as the interim group CEO since April 31 and interim group chief financial officer since Oct. 31 2018.

The company said Richardson will retain his roles as interim group CFO and managing director of UK corporate business. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)