LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British retirement services specialist Just Group said on Wednesday that total new business sales for the year to end-December were up 15 percent, helped by strong demand from companies to pass on pension scheme risk.

Total sales over the 12 months were 2.8 billion pounds ($3.6 billion), it said in a statement, up from 2.5 billion pounds in the year earlier period. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)