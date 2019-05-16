Financials
Just Group Q1 retirement income sales drop 59%

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Specialist pension provider Just Group recorded a 59% fall in retirement income sales to 184 million pounds ($236.40 million) in the first quarter, hurt by lower sales of bulk annuities, it said on Thursday.

Sales of bulk annuities - insurance of company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes - dropped 90 percent to 26 million pounds, Just Group, which specialises in annuities for people with a reduced life expectancy, said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7783 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong

