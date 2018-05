LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Private equity investor Permira said on Friday it had sold its entire stake in British specialist pensions provider Just Group for 143 pence a share.

The placing of just over 166 million shares represents a stake of around 17.7 percent in the company, it said in a statement.

Barclays Bank and Numis Securities acted as joint bookrunners for Permira. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Maiya Keidan)