Just Group to raise money amid changes to capital requirement rules

March 14 (Reuters) - British retirement services specialist Just Group said on Thursday it would raise money through a placing to investors and debt offering, as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet amid changes to capital requirement rules.

Lancing, West Sussex-based Just Group, which was formed by the merger of Just Retirement and Partnership Assurance in 2016, also said underlying operating earnings rose 31 percent to 315 million pounds ($417.63 million) for the year ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7543 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)