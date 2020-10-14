Just Eat Takeaway's order growth jumps as online delivery surge continues

The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday said it had received 46% more orders in the third quarter than a year earlier, as a surge in online orders due to coronavirus social distancing measures continued.

Order growth accelerated from an increase of 32% in the first half of 2020, with orders up 47% in Germany and 43% in the United Kingdom. Restaurants in the Netherlands delivered a third more meals through the company’s platform.

“We have continued to generate strong adjusted EBITDA, while investing aggressively, and are well-positioned for autumn and winter, our traditional growth season,” Chief Executive Jitse Groen said, without providing further financial details.

The figures were presented on a pro-forma basis, as if Takeaway’s $7.8 billion takeover of Britain’s Just Eat that closed in April, had been completed Jan. 1, 2019.