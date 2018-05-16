FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 8:07 AM / in an hour

GIC, Frasers Property partner with co-working space provider JustCo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, Frasers Property Ltd and co-working space provider JustCo will invest $177 million in a partnership that will help JustCo expand into more markets, the companies said in a statement.

JustCo operates in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. The company has plans to expand into Greater China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia and India.

Demand for co-working spaces in the world’s largest cities has surged, drawing billions of dollars in capital into the sector. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

