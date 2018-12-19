Altria nearing deal to take 35 pct stake in Juul - WSJ

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc is nearing a deal to take a 35 percent stake in Juul Labs Inc, an investment that would value the e-cigarette maker at $38 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report here also said a $12.8 billion cash injection from Altria could be announced as soon as this week.

Reuters had reported last month citing sources that Altria was in talks to take a minority stake of between 20 percent and 40 percent in Juul, as the company’s alternatives to traditional cigarettes surge in popularity.