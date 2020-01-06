Cyclical Consumer Goods
MOVES-Juul CFO Guy Cartwright to become chief transformation officer - spokesman

Jan 6 (Reuters) - E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc has named Chief Financial Officer Guy Cartwright as its chief transformation officer, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

The spokesman said Cartwright would continue to focus on a restructuring at the company, which includes reducing operating expenses by $1 billion and aligning budget to key priorities.

The company appointed Chief Accounting Officer Saurabh Sinha as interim CFO, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

