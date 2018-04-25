Juul Labs to spend $30 mln to prevent youth tobacco product use

April 25 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc said on Wednesday it was spending $30 million to support state and federal initiatives to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to over 21, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched a crackdown on the sale of its products to minors.

The company said it would work with the Iowa Attorney General, a group of public officials and tobacco control individuals to develop a framework for independent research focused on the scientific and societal implications of vapor products.

Juul Labs, launched in 2015, brand its products as an alternative for adult smokers. The San Francisco-based firm offers a number of products as an alternative to ordinary cigarettes, including e-cigarettes and vaporizers.

The company said it would also be investing in research and development to evaluate technologies to help prevent youth from gaining access to and using Juul products.