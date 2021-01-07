Shareholders' Juul distributor lawsuit goes up in smoke

A federal judge in Fort Lauderdale has dismissed investors’ lawsuit against tobacco distributor Greenlane Holdings Inc, saying the distributor for Juul Labs had no duty to flag San Francisco’s then-pending ban on e-cigarettes to investors ahead of its initial public offering in 2019.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman dismissed the proposed class action with prejudice on Wednesday, calling it “nothing more than a hammer in search of a nail.” The judge wrote that investors had no viable claim under the Securities Act of 1933 because Greenlane had warned them about the risk of increased tobacco regulation in its registration statement and the proposed ban was already public.

