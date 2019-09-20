Juventus aim to raise 300 mln euros via capital hike

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italian soccer club Juventus aim to raise up to 300 million euros through a capital increase after posting a 39.9 million euro loss in the financial year ended in June, the club said on Friday.

Juventus, which won Serie A championship for the last eight seasons, last year paid 100 million euros to Spain’s Real Madrid to engage Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Shareholders will vote on the rights issue in a meeting scheduled on Oct. 24.

Top shareholder Exor, the holding of the Agnelli family, is committed to buy into the capital increase pro-quota, Juventus said in a statement.

The Italian soccer club signed a pre-underwriting agreement with BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, Mediobanca and UniCredit CIB which act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the capital hike.

Juventus expect to post a loss in 2019/2020 financial year. ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Francesca Landini)