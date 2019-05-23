Soccer-Manchester City says no truth in rumours Guardiola moving to Juventus

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Manchester City lawyer and board member Alberto Galassi on Thursday dismissed rumours coach Josep Guardiola moving to Juventus FC.

Galassi told Sky Italy television station that reports of the Spanish manager leaving City for the Italian Serie A champions was “nonsense”, adding that Guardiola wanted to remain in Manchester.

Shares in Juventus gained more than 3% on Thursday. Traders said the stock was supported by rumors of Guardiola as the new coach.