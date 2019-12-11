Kaiser Permanente names Gregory Adams as chairman and CEO

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Kaiser Permanente on Tuesday named executive vice president and group president Gregory Adams as the not-for-profit health insurer’s chairman and chief executive officer.

He became interim chairman and CEO following the death of Bernard Tyson last month. Tyson, who held the top job since 2013, was Oakland, California-based company’s first black CEO and a strong proponent of affordable and accessible healthcare.

Kaiser Permanente is also one of the biggest managed-care organization in the United States, with more than 12 million plan members.

Its annual operating revenue as of June was nearly $80 billion, according to the company’s website.

Adams was Kaiser Permanente’s executive vice president and group president and started his career with the company in 1999.