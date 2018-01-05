FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Kala Pharma posts mixed results from dry eye disease drug studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Jan 5)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday reported mixed results from two late-stage trials testing its drug to provide temporary relief from the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

The drug, KPI-121, met the main goals of reducing redness and discomfort in the eye in one trial, but failed to show statistical significance on a scale that tested patients’ eyes using a corneal staining technique.

The second trial met the main goal of reducing a sign of dry eye, but failed another main goal of reducing discomfort in the eye, a symptom of the disorder.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

