Shares of Chinese EV maker Kandi down after short-seller report

(Reuters) - Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc fell more than 19% on Monday, after the short-selling research house Hindenburg alleged that the Chinese electric vehicle maker used fake sales to take money from U.S. investors.

Kandi did not immediately comment on Hindenburg's report. (bit.ly/3luc2zC)

In the report, Hindenburg accused the company of falsifying “revenue using fake sales to undisclosed affiliates.”

“The company’s largest customer, representing ~55% of last twelve months (LTM) sales, shares a phone number with a Kandi subsidiary, and shared an executive with Kandi,” the report said.

In September, the short-seller had published a scathing report on Nikola Corp alleging that the electric truckmaker misled investors over its technology, a charge that the company denied.

Kandi’s shares, like many of its peers in the EV industry, have rallied in recent quarters. The stock has nearly tripled in value this year.