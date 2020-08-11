Basic Materials
August 11, 2020 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bayer buys British developer of treatment for menopausal symptoms

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bayer agreed to acquire British biotech firm KaNDy Therapeutics Ltd. for an initial $425 million to strengthen its women’s healthcare business with a prospective non-hormonal treatment of menopausal symptoms.

Bayer will pay an upfront consideration of $425 million and agreed to make further milestone payments for certain development achievements, the German drugs and pesticides maker said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below