TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday to address reports that some executives received personal payments from a former official of a town that hosts one of the utility’s nuclear power plants, media said.

Company President Shigeki Iwane will attend the news conference, Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported. ($1 = 107.8000 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)