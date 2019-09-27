UPDATE 1-Japan's Kansai Electric to hold news conference on reports of payments

(Adds details of Kyodo report)

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kansai Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) to address a report that some executives received personal payments from a former official of a town that hosts one of the utility’s nuclear power plants.

Kyodo news agency, citing an investigation by tax authorities, reported earlier that a company president, chairman and four other officials had received a total of 180 million yen ($1.7 million) over a period of seven years through 2017 from the late deputy mayor of Takahama in central Japan.

The deputy mayor had told tax authorities he provided the money to the officials as a token of appreciation for supporting the town, whose economy relies heavily on the plant, Kyodo reported.

A Kansai Electric spokesman said the Japanese company is looking into the report, and that President Shigeki Iwane will offer details at the news conference.