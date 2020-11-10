UPDATE 1-Japanese lenders Resona, Kansai Mirai to brief at 0700 GMT amid deal report

(Adds details from previous report of tender offer by Resona)

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese lenders Resona Holdings Inc and Kansai Mirai Financial Group will hold a joint news conference in the western city of Osaka at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a Resona spokesman said.

Resona President Masahiro Minami and Kansai Mirai President Tetsuya Kan will attend, he said.

On Monday, the Nikkei newspaper reported that Resona, Japan’s fourth-largest bank, planned to acquire the 49% it did not already own in Kansai Mirai through a tender offer.

Kansai Mirai shares jumped 20% to the daily-limit high of 485 yen on Tuesday, while Resona gained 4.6%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc owns about 24% of Kansai Mirai.