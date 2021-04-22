Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials & Utilities

Canadian National confident of regulatory approval for Kansas City Southern bid

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A wagon of a freight train of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co on Thursday sent a letter to Kansas City Southern’s board, saying the company is confident of winning regulatory approvals for its takeover offer of about $33.7 billion.

Canadian National submitted its bid for the U.S. company on Tuesday, rivaling an agreement Kansas City already had in place to be taken over for about $25 billion by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up