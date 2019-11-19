Kansas spirits maker admits Clean Air Act violation, fined $1 mln

MGP Ingredients (MGPI), a producer and supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat, has agreed to pay a $1 million fine for violating the Clean Air Act as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas said on Monday.

The Atchison, Kansas, corporation pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense for a 2016 incident that resulted in the formation of a toxic chlorine acid gas cloud at an MGPI Atchison facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32Umlna