Westlaw News
November 19, 2019 / 1:25 PM / a few seconds ago

Kansas spirits maker admits Clean Air Act violation, fined $1 mln

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

MGP Ingredients (MGPI), a producer and supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat, has agreed to pay a $1 million fine for violating the Clean Air Act as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas said on Monday.

The Atchison, Kansas, corporation pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense for a 2016 incident that resulted in the formation of a toxic chlorine acid gas cloud at an MGPI Atchison facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32Umlna

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below