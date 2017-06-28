FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Russia's Kaspersky Lab says FBI agents interview some U.S. employees
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 28, 2017 / 5:15 PM / in 2 months

Russia's Kaspersky Lab says FBI agents interview some U.S. employees

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S. employees, discussions that the company described as "due diligence" chats.

The company disclosed the interviews in an email.

FBI agents visited the homes of several U.S. employees of Moscow-based Kaspersky this week as part of an ongoing agency probe of the company's operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the investigation. (Reporting by Joseph Menn, Dustin Volz, Mark Hosenball and Jim Finkle; Editing by Tom Brown)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.