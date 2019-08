Aug 6 (Reuters) - British online fashion group Boohoo Group Plc said on Tuesday it had made an offer to buy the online business of women’s fashion retailers Karen Millen and Coast.

Boohoo did not specify if the potential deal involves any plans for the two retailers’ physical stores.

Sky News had reported late on Monday that a deal for Boohoo to buy the businesses was close. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)