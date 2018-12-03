Karo Pharma says Chairman Anders Lonner has died

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Speciality pharma firm Karo Pharma’s Chairman Anders Lonner has died, the company said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“Anders Lonner has suddenly and unexpectedly passed away,” the Karo board said. “It is with great regret and sadness we announce this very tragic and unexpected information”.

Lonner was CEO at speciality pharma firm Meda between 1999-2013 and is often credited as the main architect behind Meda’s rapid expansion. Meda was sold to Mylan in 2016 in a deal worth $9.9 billion including debt.

Private equity firm EQT launched a $654 million cash bid for Karo Pharma in October. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)