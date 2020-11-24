Kasowitz wins appeal in client fee fight with ex-U.S. diplomat

A New York state appellate court on Tuesday upheld a ruling awarding Kasowitz Benson Torres nearly a quarter of a million dollars in legal fees in a fight with its ex-client, the former U.S. ambassador to Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Kasowitz sued Cesar Cabrera, a Puerto Rican real estate developer and a former U.S. ambassador, in August 2018 for allegedly stiffing it for $191,754.06 in legal fees. Cabrera countered with his own legal malpractice lawsuit, accusing Kasowitz of taking too long to sue another firm for malpractice.

