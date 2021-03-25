Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Ousted UMG exec Charlie Walk sues Kasowitz, seeking $60M for alleged malpractice

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Marc Kasowitz and his law firm were hit Thursday with a $60 million lawsuit by once high-flying music executive Charlie Walk, who claims they botched his departure negotiations with Universal Music Group after he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018.

In a 22-page complaint filed in New York Supreme Court, Walk claims Kasowitz, the prominent New York litigator known for representing former President Donald Trump, “passively cooperated with UMG, leaving Mr. Walk defenseless” instead of standing up to “facially incredible” claims that Walk sexually harassed a former colleague while at Sony’s Columbia Records.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ffVqvG

