Kazakhstan's Kaspi valued at $6.5 bln in London IPO - bookrunner

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz’s initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange will be priced between $28.50 and $33.75, a bookrunner said on Thursday, valuing the company at up to $6.5 billion.

Last month, the company, which controls the third-largest bank in Kazakhstan and operates a payments and ecommerce business, announced its listing plan, a year after it had abandoned the move. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)