UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Kaspi.kz reports 33.6% jump in 2020 net income

ALMATY, March 1 (Reuters) - Kazakh fintech firm Kaspi.kz said on Monday its 2020 net income jumped 33.6% to 263.3 billion tenge ($630 million) and proposed a dividend payout of around 171 billion tenge ($409 million), subject to shareholder approval.

The company, which has benefited a surge in online shopping due to COVID-19 lockdowns, said adjusted for share-based compensation in 2020, its net income was up 43.2%. It guided investors for another year of strong profit growth.

“We expect our 2021 adjusted net income to be around 410 billion tenge, up from 274 billion tenge in 2020,” the firm, which listed in London last year, said in a statement.

Chief Executive Mikhail Lomtadze said Kaspi expected to reap extra profits from the broad adoption of its point-of-sale payment system. The company has promoted solutions to merchants such as payments with smartphones using a QR code.

Kaspi holds an annual meeting on March 29 to vote on dividends.