Kazakhstan's Kaspi.kz prices share offer at top of range

ALMATY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kazakh financial and technology company Kaspi.kz’s share offering has been priced at $33.75 per GDR, the top of an indicative range, the Astana International Exchange (AIX) bourse said on Thursday, citing bookrunner Renaissance Capital.

This means the deal, carried out largely in London, values Kaspi at $6.5 billion, the highest price tag for any Kazakh publicly listed company. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)