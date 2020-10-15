UPDATE 4-Kazakh fintech Kaspi's shares soar in second London IPO attempt

(Recasts, adds share performance)

ALMATY/LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kazakh banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz marked its London stock market debut on Thursday with a 12.6% share price rise, driven by demand for technology and e-commerce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaspi said it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange at $33.75, the top of its price range, in a listing that values it at $6.5 billion.

Shares in Kaspi, which controls the third largest bank in Kazakhstan and runs a payments and e-commerce business, opened at $38, making it Britain’s second biggest IPO this year and Europe’s fourth largest.

Almaty-based Kaspi, which had ditched previous plans to list in London last year after investors balked at the price, is also set to secure the highest price tag of any publicly listed Kazakh company.

It resumed efforts to go public and list its global depositary receipts (GDRs) after reporting a strong boost to its digital operations over the past year.

“It’s clearly gone extremely well and validates their decision to cancel the deal last year,” a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Kaspi is already listed on the Kazakh Stock Exchange, but the London IPO represents its first public offering of shares.

With a popular mobile app, which is used by many retailers to sell goods through its marketplace and to accept payments, Kaspi is a household name in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

