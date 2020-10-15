UPDATE 5-Kazakh fintech Kaspi's shares soar in second London IPO attempt

(Adds detail)

ALMATY/LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kazakh banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz marked its London stock market debut on Thursday with a 12.6% share price rise, driven by pent-up demand for technology and e-commerce assets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaspi said it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange at $33.75, the top of its price range, in a listing that values it at $6.5 billion.

Shares in Kaspi, which controls the third largest bank in Kazakhstan and runs a payments and e-commerce business, opened at $38, making it Britain’s second biggest IPO this year and Europe’s fourth largest.

Almaty-based Kaspi had ditched previous plans to list in London last year after investors balked at the price.

But it made a U-turn after soaring demand for technology assets as a result of the COVID-19 crisis which helped it secure the highest price of any publicly listed Kazakh company.

The business is reaping IPO proceeds of nearly $1 billion, well ahead of Russia’s state-controlled shipping giant Sovcomflot but behind Amsterdam-listed coffee maker JDE Peet’s, British online retailer The Hut Group and Polish e-commerce group Allegro.

“It’s clearly gone extremely well and validates their decision to cancel the deal last year,” a source familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Kaspi is already listed on the Kazakh Stock Exchange, but the London IPO represents its first public offering of shares.

Existing shareholders, including Goldman Sachs and Russian private equity group Baring Vostok Capital Partners, will retain some of their holdings.

With a popular mobile app, which is used by many retailers to sell goods through its marketplace and to accept payments, Kaspi is a household name in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

It reported a strong boost to its digital operations over the past year, with overall revenue up 32% to more than $700 million in the first six months of 2020.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are joint global coordinators of the deal and joint bookrunners alongside Renaissance Capital.