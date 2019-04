April 17 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd, a unit of Glencore Plc, on Wednesday named Glencore Coal’s chief development officer Jeff Gerard to the top job, taking over from Danny Callow.

Gerard will take over on May 2 and will also serve as the head of Glencore’s assets in the Democratic Republic Of Congo and oversee its Mutanda mining operation in the country. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)