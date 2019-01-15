Funds News
Japan's SoftBank to lead $700 mln funding in U.S. startup Katerra - The Information

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp plans to lead another investment round in Katerra that would value the California-based construction company at more than $4 billion, the Information reported on Monday.

The $700 million investment will be led by SoftBank's Vision Fund and will pull Katerra's total equity capital past $2 billion, the Information reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank and Katerra were not immediately available to comment on the report.

SoftBank’s technology-focused Vision Fund has multi-billion-dollar investments in U.S. companies, including WeWork and Uber.

Last year, SoftBank had also led Katerra’s $850 million Series D round of financing. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

