NZ retailer Kathmandu Holdings flags suspected data breach at websites

March 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was “urgently investigating” a suspected customer data breach at its online trading websites.

The company said an unidentified third party gained unauthorised access to its website platform between Jan. 8 and Feb. 12 and might have captured customer personal information and payment details.

Confirming that its online store remained secure, Kathmandu said it was working closely with IT and cyber security consultants to investigate the extent of the impact. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)