Katten Muchin Rosenman said Monday that it is restoring employee salaries while conducting a new round of layoffs, with the cuts affecting a group of attorneys and staffers who had been furloughed.

The layoffs come five months after Katten laid off administrative staffers as the firm adjusted to remote work during the pandemic.

