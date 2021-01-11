Greenberg Traurig partner resigns one year after Recording Academy misconduct claims

Greenberg Traurig partner and entertainment practice founder Joel Katz resigned from the firm on Dec. 31, almost a year after he was accused of sexual harassment in his role as general counsel of the organization that hosts the Grammy awards.

Richard Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig’s executive chairman, confirmed Katz’s departure in a statement on Monday without mentioning the misconduct allegations.

