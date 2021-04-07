Music industry dealmaker Joel Katz finds new Big Law perch after accusations, resignation

Barnes & Thornburg has brought on Joel Katz, who resigned from the partnership of Greenberg Traurig earlier this year after he was accused of misconduct while serving as general counsel of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Katz, who co-founded Greenberg Traurig’s global entertainment and media practice as well as its Atlanta office, has joined Barnes & Thornburg as a senior counsel in Atlanta, the firm said Wednesday.

