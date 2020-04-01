German department store Galeria files for creditor protection-administrator

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - German department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is seeking protection from creditors after Germany closed stores to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the company’s insolvency administrator said on Wednesday.

Frank Kebekus has been name preliminary administrator, a spokeswoman for Duesseldorf-based insolvency law firm Kebekus und Zimmermann said, confirming a report by weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Madeline Chambers)