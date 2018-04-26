FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 26, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kaz Minerals to scrap Hong Kong listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-focused Kaz Minerals will scrap its secondary listing in Hong Kong because of a lack of appetite from investors, the company said on Thursday.

Since the 2011 secondary listing only a small number of shareholders have elected to hold their stock on the Hong Kong register, Kaz Minerals said.

Trading in Kaz Minerals’ Hong Kong shares, which represent only 0.03 of the company’s total equity, will stop on July 11 and the listing will be withdrawn on Aug. 1.

Kaz Minerals, which mainly mines copper and gold, said the withdrawal will not affect its other listings.

Commodities trader and miner Glencore said in October that it planned to withdraw its listing from Hong Kong, citing a lack of investor interest in the region.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.