Kaz Minerals to scrap Hong Kong listing

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan-focused Kaz Minerals will scrap its secondary listing in Hong Kong because of a lack of appetite from investors, the company said on Thursday.

Since the 2011 secondary listing only a small number of shareholders have elected to hold their stock on the Hong Kong register, Kaz Minerals said.

Trading in Kaz Minerals’ Hong Kong shares, which represent only 0.03 of the company’s total equity, will stop on July 11 and the listing will be withdrawn on Aug. 1.

Kaz Minerals, which mainly mines copper and gold, said the withdrawal will not affect its other listings.

Commodities trader and miner Glencore said in October that it planned to withdraw its listing from Hong Kong, citing a lack of investor interest in the region.