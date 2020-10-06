Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Kaz Minerals suspends operations at Kyrgyz copper and gold mine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - London-listed miner Kaz Minerals has suspended production at its Bozymchak copper and gold mine in Kyrgyzstan, the company said on Tuesday, amid post-election unrest in the Central Asian nation.

Unidentified men destroyed facilities at another gold deposit in the former Soviet republic on Tuesday and local media reported attacks and protests at a few more mines. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman )

